Atiku Reacts To Tinubu’s Victory, Says Emerging APC Candidate ‘Confirms Your Tenacity’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging victorious at the just concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress.

Atiku said winning the ‘hard-fought contest’ was a validation of Tinubu’s doggedness as a politician.

The former Lagos governor had polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored a total of 316 votes.

Other aspirants who lost to Tinubu include the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, with 235 votes, and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who had 152 votes.

Atiku congratulated him in a tweet, saying “…your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity.”

Tinubu had similarly congratulated Atiku when he won the PDP presidential ticket in May, saying “I look forward to squaring up with him as a worthy opponent in the coming election. I have known the former Vice President as a formidable politician and a patriot who believes in the unity and progress of our dear country.”

He added, “As we move further into the election season, I charge the PDP presidential candidate and all political actors across Party lines that we should make this election season one that is devoid of bitterness, rancour and strife.”