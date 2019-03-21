I Will Restructure Nigeria After Reclaiming Stolen Mandate – Atiku

Advertisement

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the February 23 presidential election, has reassured Nigerians that he would restructure the country after reclaiming his stolen mandate.

Recall that Atiku had among other promises anchored his campaign on the need to restructure the country during his electioneering campaign across the country

Atiku stated this when he met behind closed doors with the leaders of Southern and Middlebelt Forum in the Abuja home of a former Federal Commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark.

The meeting also had the leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo like Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Chief Femi Okurounmu and Chief John Nwodo in attendance.

The former vice president said he would embark on restructuring if he was able to reclaim his mandate so as to give every region a sense of belonging.

“We have also come to realise and accept that the basis of our unity and coexistence lies fundamentally in restructuring this country so that every part of this country can have a sense of belonging and also have the opportunity to exploit their human and material resources for the development of the citizens.

“I believe this is a struggle we must continue together until we achieve it. I believe it is achievable.

“Nigerians have nothing to fear about restructuring of this country. We know how the military brought a unitary federation,” he added.

According to him, the purpose of the visit was to solicit the forum’s support for his efforts to reclaim his stolen mandate.

Thanking members of the forum for their support before, during and after the elections, Atiku said he visited in order to inform them that he had filed a petition to reclaim his stolen mandate.

He said: “We believe this is a mandate that has been stolen from Nigerians. We believe justice will be done. We still have confidence in our courts of law.

“The most important thing is that we have been able to galvanise the people of this country to think alike and act alike in unity.”

In his response, Clark said the forum would not cease to support Atiku until he reclaims his mandate.

He said: “The struggle continues. It shows we are still together and we want to assure you we will always be.

“We are happy that you are in court. We are behind you and by the grace of God, we will achieve what we are struggling for.

“Our struggle continues, the restructuring of Nigeria is irreversible. No matter whatever the method used, we will continue to be with the promoter of restructuring until the end of the battle. Nigeria has to be federated.

“We want restructuring. Without restructuring, it will be difficult to have Nigeria together.”