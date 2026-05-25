Atiku Wins Sokoto ADC Presidential Primaries

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election in Sokoto State after polling 68,823 votes.

The result was announced at the party’s state secretariat in Sokoto by the Chairman of the ADC Presidential Primary Election Committee, Aliyu Abubakar, who described the exercise as peaceful, transparent and inclusive.

According to him, a total of 69,431 votes were recorded during the primary election.

He disclosed that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, secured 292 votes, while Muhammed Hayatudeen garnered 319 votes.

Declaring the outcome, Prof. Abubakar said Atiku emerged victorious by a wide margin in the exercise conducted across the state.

Top party stakeholders and loyalists who witnessed the declaration included former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Manir Dan’Iya, as well as senatorial candidates Faruk Malami Yabo and Mani Maichinko.

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Also present at the event were the ADC State Chairman, Maigwandu, party supporters and delegates from across the state.