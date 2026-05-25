ADC’s 3,444,000 Members To Choose Party’s Presidential Candidate

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A total of 3,444,000 members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are voting to elect the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, who made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday, said the figure represents the total registered members of the party, which was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Based on the register of members that was submitted to INEC, we have 3,444,000 members,” Abdullahi said.

“We are building a political party that is based on certain principles, which is transparency. So this number I have given you, you can go to INEC and verify it.”

The ADC spokesman accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of inflating its membership figures as part of alleged plans to manipulate public perception ahead of the 2027 elections.

“What the APC is doing is amusing and laughable,” he stated.

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“What they are doing is to set the stage for the rigging of the 2027 election. By claiming that they have 11 million, whatever, 30 million members.

“They should produce a verifiable membership registration submitted to INEC, if they indeed claim that they have 20 million members. They don’t have 20 million members, it is all lies.”

The APC had on Sunday recorded 10.99 million delegate votes with which President Bola Tinubu emerged the ruling party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

But Abdullahi declared that the ADC remains the only political party conducting what he described as a genuinely competitive presidential primary election ahead of the 2027 polls, insisting that none of the three aspirants could confidently predict victory before the final results.

Jostling for the ADC presidential ticket are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and a renewed economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

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Abdullahi, said the ADC was proud of its internal democratic process, which he said contrasted sharply with practices in other political parties.

According to him, the competitiveness of the exercise showed that the party was committed to transparency and credible leadership selection.

“We are very proud that we are the only party that is conducting the real primary election in this country today,” Abdullahi said.

“And even as we speak, none of the three aspirants can tell you confidently that he will fly the ticket of the African Democratic Congress.

“We are very proud that we are giving Nigerians a very competitive internal democratic process.”

He added that the primary process followed the successful conduct of congresses nationwide and would culminate in the announcement of the winner on Tuesday.

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Responding to questions on a rival faction said to have conducted separate congresses and produced a presidential candidate, Abdullahi dismissed the group as insignificant, insisting that the Supreme Court had already settled the leadership dispute in favour of the camp led by former Senate President, David Mark, and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

“If we start referring to a group of people who meet in a room to entertain themselves…” he said.

“INEC organises elections, this matter has gone up to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land. It affirmed that there’s only one leadership of former Senate President David Mark and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.”