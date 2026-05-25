Police, FG Push Drones, CCTV Surveillance On Major Highways

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The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, on Monday, urged the Federal Ministry of Works to incorporate drone surveillance systems and mini control rooms for police operations along the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Highway.

Speaking during his visit to the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi in Abuja, the IGP stated that the police were ready to strengthen the security architecture on the highway to safeguard commuters and infrastructure once the project is completed.

The police chief emphasised the need for designated security facilities along the coastal road, including special checkpoints, patrol stations, and drone monitoring systems.

“They can deploy their drones to watch the stretch of the road. It’s a kind of mini control room for police officers on that road. We have come to remind you to include this in your plans,” he said.

According to him, the proposed facilities would enable security operatives to conduct proper monitoring of vehicles and passengers while ensuring rapid response to criminal activities along the corridor.

The police chief noted that patrol vehicles and armoured units stationed along the highway would help improve internal security and prevent criminals from exploiting isolated sections of the road.

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He explained that the establishment of dedicated police checkpoints would follow global best practices, where vehicles can be safely pulled off the road for inspection without obstructing traffic flow.

“We need areas where patrol vehicles will be stationed. They can deploy their drones to watch the stretch of the road,” he added.

Disu also linked infrastructure development to improved security, stating that economic opportunities created by the road project would help reduce crime and social unrest.

He further described the over 700-kilometre coastal highway as a project attracting international attention, noting that tourists, sports enthusiasts and investors were already anticipating its completion.

The police leadership pledged continued collaboration with the Ministry of Works to ensure adequate security presence across the highway corridor during and after construction.

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On his part, Umahi announced plans to deploy CCTV systems, solar lighting and security observation centres along major highways across the six geopolitical zones.

He said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, and Eleme-Onne corridor would be among the priority routes.

“In the Third Mainland Bridge, we have provided CCTV both above the water, under the bridge and on top. We built observation centres where your people are doing very wonderful work. Response time within any location is five minutes,” he said.

Umahi also proposed the expansion of the Federal Highway Patrol into a more robust security outfit dedicated to highway protection, funded through tolling revenues.

He also suggested the creation of regulated private security outfits for VIP protection under police supervision.

“If a big man wants 100 protection officers, he can apply through these companies. Fifty per cent of the revenue will go to the Federal Government and 50 per cent to the company,” he explained.

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Speaking on state policing, Umahi cautioned against possible political abuse if not properly structured.