Auditioning For BBNaija Season 6 Begins Monday

The auditioning for the six edition of BBNaija will begin on Monday, DSTV Nigeria has announced.

The audition, according to DSTV, is expected to start on May 3 and end on May 16.

The audition is usually done before the commencement of the realty show where Big Brother housemates battle for the star prize of N90m

Dstv Nigeria said on Twitter, “Are you ready? It’s about time to make some stars. #BBNAuditions begin 3rd – 16th May, 2021.”

Recall, Multi-choice Nigeria had announced that a grand prize of N90m will go to the winner of the sixth edition of the reality TV show.

BBNaija is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, where contestants live in an isolated house, do things together and compete for a large cash prize and other material prizes, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted.