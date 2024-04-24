JUST IN: DSTV, GOtv Subscribers To Pay More As Multichoice Increases Tariff By 25%

Multichoice Group, the owner of DSTV has again hiked the tariff plan for its satellite television service by 25.4 per cent despite public outcry.

The price raise was announced on Wednesday in a message sent to customers, adding it will take effect on May 1, 2024.

The statement signed by John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer was titled, ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages.’

The new price review is the third since May 2023 when the company announced change in tariff.

DSTV said, “We understand the impact this change may have on you – our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations, has led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service. So, from Wednesday, 1 May 2024, the price adjustment will take effect.”

Based on the review, the Premium tariff subscribers will no longer pay N29,500 as it has been adjusted by 25.4 per cent to N37,000,.

Compact Plus tariff was raised from 19,800 to N25,000 while Compact was increased to N15,700 from N12,500.

DSTV hiked the Confam tariff from N7,400 to N9300; Yanga tariff price was revised to N5,100 from N4,200 while Padi plan was reviewed from NN2900 to N3,600.

HDPVR Access Service, Access Fees, and XtraView subscribers will pay N5,000 respectively after review from the old rate of N4,000.