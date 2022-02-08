Auto Crash Claims Three In Anambra

An auto crash which occurred opposite Austin Farm, by Onitsha-Ayamelum road in Anambra State on Monday evening, claimed three lives.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the accident involved six male adults.

Three of them died while the remaining three sustained injuries, according to the state command of the Federal Road Safety Commission.

An eyewitness account said the driver of the sienna was on speed, and while trying to avoid an incoming motorcycle, hit the other motorcycle beside him, and summersaulted into the bush.

DRC Margaret B Onabe, acting sector public education officer, FRSC, Anambra State, stated that the cause of the crash was excessive speed.

According to her, it involved an unidentified commercial driver of a whiteToyota Sienna with registration number ABN504SZ, and one Okwudili Okeke, riding a private motorcycle with no registration number.

She said the injured victims were rushed to a nearby health centre by FRSC personnel at Ayamelum and some good samaritans for treatment.

The corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the mortuary, she added.

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, while sympathizing with the families of the dead victims and the injured, warned drivers to desist from excessive speed and drive within safe speed limits.