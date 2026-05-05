Aviation Handlers Issue Ultimatum Over Airline Debts

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Flight operations across Nigeria may face major disruption from Wednesday as the Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria issued a final three-day ultimatum to airline operators over unpaid debts totaling approximately N9bn.

Ground handling companies, which provide critical aviation services such as passenger check-in, baggage handling, refuelling coordination, and ramp operations, warned that services would be withdrawn from indebted airlines if outstanding obligations are not settled by May 6, 2026.

The affected service providers include Skyway Handling Company of Nigeria, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, Butake Handling Company, Precision Handling Company Limited, and Swissport Handling Company.

In a letter dated April 30, 2026, addressed to the Airlines Operators of Nigeria and copied to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and the Department of State Services, AGHAN expressed frustration over what it described as prolonged silence and inaction from airline operators despite previous engagements.

“We refer to our letter dated 20th April 2026 and wish to bring to your attention that, as of the date of this correspondence, we are yet to receive any communication, commitment, or concrete action from your members regarding the outstanding indebtedness,” the letter stated.

The association said the unpaid debts have placed severe financial and operational pressure on its members despite repeated attempts to resolve the issue amicably.

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“Consequently, we are constrained to issue a final notice of three (3) days for the settlement of all outstanding obligations, failing which our members shall proceed with the withdrawal of services to all indebted airlines, without further recourse,” the association said.

Although the initial deadline was expected to commence on May 1, AGHAN said it postponed enforcement in consideration of Workers’ Day celebrations and industrial harmony.

“Accordingly, the notice period shall now run from Monday, 4th May 2026 to Wednesday, 6th May 2026, after which the intended action will take effect should there be no satisfactory resolution,” the letter added.

The group, however, indicated its willingness to continue discussions to prevent disruptions.

“We remain open to immediate and constructive engagement aimed at resolving this matter amicably and avoiding any disruption to aviation operations and the travelling public.”

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An airline operator, who spoke anonymously, said airline companies are currently engaging AGHAN individually in efforts to negotiate repayment plans and reduce their debt burden.

The development comes amid broader financial pressures in Nigeria’s aviation industry, despite recent federal government interventions, including the reported write-off of 30 percent of airline debts owed to aviation agencies.