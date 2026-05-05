‘Yar’Adua Was ‘Servant Leader’ – Atiku Says In Tribute

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Former Nigerian leader Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was on Tuesday remembered for his legacy of integrity, justice, and selfless leadership as tributes poured in 16 years after his passing.

In a commemorative message titled Legacy of the Servant Leader: H.E. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, 16 Years On, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, paid glowing tribute to the late president, describing him as a national hero, patriot, and servant leader whose commitment to justice and democratic values left an enduring mark on Nigeria.

“Today marks 16 years since our nation lost a dear hero, an icon of integrity, a selfless patriot, and a man I was privileged to call not just my boss, but my brother and worthy partner in service.

“As I reflect on the passing of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, I am reminded of the shared passion we both held for a Nigeria where justice is not a slogan, but a lived reality for every citizen.

“Our partnership was anchored on a common vision: to build an inclusive, united, and just nation. Yar’Adua was a man of quiet but profound conviction who believed that the strength of a country is measured by its commitment to the rule of law and the sanctity of the ballot.

“He did not just lead; he served with a humility that is rare in the corridors of power, often putting national stability above personal or political gain.

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“His record in peace-building stands as an enduring legacy. He understood that true nation-building requires the courage to admit flaws and the sincerity to fix them.

“For leaders, the life of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua serves as an enduring lesson. His example teaches us that leadership is a sacred trust, and that progress is only sustainable when it is rooted in transparency, accountability, and a genuine love for the people.

“Sixteen years later, his strides continue to testify for him. As we remember this “Gentleman President,” let us rededicate ourselves to the worthy causes he pursued with such passion.

“I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to grant him eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdau,” his message read.

Yar’Adua, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2007 until his death in 2010, is widely remembered for his commitment to the rule of law, electoral reform, and peace-building initiatives, particularly in the Niger Delta.

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His leadership style, often defined by humility and transparency, continues to resonate in national discourse as political leaders and citizens reflect on his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.