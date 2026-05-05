Fiscal Opacity Concerns Grow Over Delayed Release Of 2026 Budget

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…Group Gives FG 48-Hour Deadline Over Delayed Budget Release

Concerns over transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public finance management have intensified following the failure of the Federal Government to publish details of the 2026 Appropriation Act, more than two weeks after presidential assent.

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has raised alarm over what it described as a “deliberate and grievous violation” of Nigerians’ right to access information on the allocation and management of public resources.

The group warned that the continued delay undermines citizen participation in fiscal governance and erodes confidence in government institutions.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had assented to the 2026 federal budget on April 17, 2026. However, as of May 4, 2026, seventeen days after the signing, the full details of the budget have yet to be uploaded on any official government platform, including the website of the Budget Office of the Federation.

A review of the Budget Office portal, which traditionally hosts federal budget documents, shows no trace of the approved 2026 appropriation.

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The document is also unavailable on other official public portals, raising questions about the government’s commitment to transparency.

CSJ noted that the delay follows a similar pattern observed during the budget proposal stage. The executive proposal presented to the National Assembly on December 19, 2025, was only uploaded online on January 8, 2026 about 20 days later suggesting what the group believes is a consistent trend of withholding fiscal information.

Speaking on the development, the Lead Director, CSJ, Barrister Eze Onyekpere, questioned the rationale behind the delay.

He said, “Uploading a soft copy of the approved budget to the website of the Budget Office is an exercise that will not take up to twenty minutes. So, what exactly is responsible for the delay?”

He further queried whether post-approval alterations were being made, stating, “Is the budget still being reviewed and worked upon in the manner of the Tax Bills that were altered after legislative approval? The Budget Office needs to explain to Nigerians.”

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Beyond the absence of the document, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of a formal budget briefing by key economic managers. According to the group, neither the Budget Office nor the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, nor the Ministry of Finance has provided a detailed breakdown or policy explanation of the 2026 fiscal plan.

Onyekpere referenced Section 48(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which mandates the Federal Government to conduct its fiscal affairs transparently and ensure full and timely disclosure of all decisions involving public revenues and expenditures.

Quoting the law, he stated: “The Federal Government shall ensure that its fiscal and financial affairs are conducted in a transparent manner and accordingly ensure full and timely disclosure and wide publication of all transactions and decisions involving public revenues and expenditures.”

He maintained that the failure to publish the budget violates not only statutory provisions but also the broader principles enshrined in the Freedom of Information Act. It stressed that meaningful citizen participation in governance is impossible without access to accurate and timely fiscal data.

Onyekpere said the organisation has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Budget Office to upload the approved 2026 budget.

“This is not a request for a favour,” he added. “It is a demand for the performance of a constitutional and statutory duty.”

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The group added that continued failure raises serious concerns about accountability in public office, warning: “If the leadership of the Budget Office is not ready and willing or not in a position to timely and meticulously perform this duty, the option is very clear—resignation.”

Onyekpere also called for an immediate public briefing on the 2026 budget by the relevant authorities, noting that such engagements have become an established feature of Nigeria’s fiscal reform process.

“Budget briefings are not optional,” he said. “They are part of the transparency and accountability framework that allows Nigerians to understand the economic policy direction of government and make informed contributions.”

The controversy surrounding the delayed publication underscores broader concerns about fiscal openness in Nigeria.