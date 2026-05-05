Beyoncé Returns To Met Gala After Decade Away

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American music star Beyoncé made a celebrated return to fashion’s biggest night after a decade-long absence, co-chairing the 2026 Met Gala on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute, regarded as one of the fashion industry’s most prestigious events, was held under the theme “Costume Art” with the dress code “Fashion Is Art,” marking the opening of the institute’s new permanent galleries.

Beyoncé joined fellow co-chairs Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour in leading the star-studded evening.

The singer arrived on the red carpet alongside husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who made her Met Gala debut.

In a video interview shared via Instagram on Tuesday, Beyoncé described the experience as surreal, expressing joy at attending the event with her daughter and celebrating the gala’s artistic focus on the human form.

“It feels surreal to be here because my daughter is here and it is incredible to share this with her,” she said.

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For the occasion, Beyoncé wore a custom gown by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, featuring a skin-tone mesh base adorned with an embellished diamond skeleton design and matching gloves.

Her appearance marked her first at the Met Gala since 2016, fueling widespread conversation about what many fans described as a new era following her Cowboy Carter project.

Other memorable moments from the evening included family appearances, such as Nicole Kidman attending with her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, while standout fashion statements featured sculptural, body-focused couture, classical art homages, and bold red-carpet moments from stars including Rihanna.

The 2026 Met Gala once again reaffirmed its status as the premier intersection of celebrity, culture, and high fashion.