Obi Had ADC’s ‘Engine Room’ Before Defection — Abdullahi

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The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has described the recent defection of former Governors Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party as a premeditated move.

Speaking on a popular television programme on Monday night, Abdullahi described ADC as a party with clear ideology and structure capable of offering Nigerians credible alternatives.

He said that some political actors were more interested in using the party as a mere special purpose vehicle for their personal ambition.

“Everything that government has thrown at ADC, we have resisted. We have fought back and remained committed to our goal of rescuing Nigerians.

“We have been fighting for democracy within a party that has given us the best chance to serve the Nigerian people.

“Even Peter Obi once said at a coalition meeting that if we present two candidates against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we would be handing him victory in 2027. So, what has changed?,” he queried.

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Dismissing claims that legal challenges influenced the defection, Abdullahi said that ADC currently faced only three flimsy cases in court, insisting that this could not justify the exit of the two political gladiators.

He stated that Obi received significant concessions within the party, including the opportunity to nominate the National Organising Secretary, a position widely regarded as the operational backbone of the party.

“None of the aspirants or leaders was given as much consideration as Peter Obi. The office of the national organising secretary is the engine room of the party.

“It handles congresses, elections and core operations. That office is occupied by his nominee,” he said.

Addressing claims by some of Obi’s supporters that the party was skewed in favour of a particular candidate, Abdullahi said such assertions were unfounded.

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“We met with Peter Obi consistently. He attended coalition meetings regularly. He made it clear he would only join if the ticket was zoned.

“He took nearly a year to join ADC and never raised concerns about bias within the party, because there was none,” he stated.

Using a metaphor to illustrate his point, Abdullahi said: “When a woman wants to leave a marriage, she gives all kinds of reasons, including being suffocated by too much love. That is what we are seeing now.”

The ADC spokesman emphasised that while individuals were free to associate with any political platform, those who chose to leave should avoid offering what he described as flimsy excuses.

Abdullahi also noted that Obi’s defection appeared to have been in motion for some time, citing a meeting held two months ago in Kano, involving Obi, Kwankwaso and former Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson.

“After that meeting in Kano, I reached out to Gov. Dickson and asked what had transpired. Kwankwaso had been considering joining ADC and suddenly, things changed.

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“It raised questions about whether there were efforts to divide the opposition and create an advantage for the incumbent,” he said.

Abdullahi said that Dickson indicated that NDC remained an alternative platform open to interested politicians.

“What this suggests is that the defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was pre-planned.

“It even raises the question of whether Kwankwaso’s involvement in ADC was a trojan horse from the onset,” he concluded.