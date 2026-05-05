Ex-Kano Dep Gov Aminu Gwarzo Resigns From ADC

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A former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing shifting political dynamics.

Gwarzo announced his decision in a resignation letter dated May 1, 2026, addressed to the party’s chairman in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State. He stated that his resignation takes immediate effect.

According to him, the move followed extensive consultations with political allies, supporters, and associates across the state.

He explained that recent developments within the political landscape prompted him to reassess his membership of the party in line with his broader political vision.

“The decision comes after deep reflection and wide consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers,” he said.

Gwarzo added that evolving political realities made it necessary for him to chart a new direction in the interest of Kano State and the country at large.

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He noted that his decision was guided by what he described as patriotic considerations and a commitment to pursuing a platform that aligns with his ideals of good governance, democratic values, and sustainable development.

Despite his exit, the former deputy governor expressed appreciation to the ADC leadership and members for the support and cooperation he enjoyed during his time in the party.

He did not reveal his next political move, but his resignation comes amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.