Aviation Ministry Threatens Unions Over Protest, Insists On Airport Concession, Demolition Of FAAN Lagos Office

The Ministry of Aviation has threatened to punish aviation unions over the warning protest which began on Monday.

The aggrieved aviation unions comprise the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria; the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals.

The unions commenced a two-day warning strike blocking the entrance leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

They had kicked against the plans to demolish Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in Lagos; and the plan to concession major airports and welfare related issues.

But responding to their actions, the ministry said in a statement that the strike would lead to hardship and huge economic losses.

The ministry said, “The strike is unnecessary as it will increase the hardship on our citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact on our rating globally.

“Let me reiterate that while we are appealing to the unions to sheath the sword, the Management will view seriously any behaviour by any union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports.

“The Ministry wishes to appeal to the unions to call off the strike and join hands with Management to make the Aviation industry a hub in Africa.”

On the grievances prompting the strike by the unions, the ministry said, “these are issues that should not lead to strike. It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house.

“The unions should have met with management of Agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike. “

The ministry further faulted unions for not buying into the proposal to concession major airports in the country.

The ministry said airport concessioning has become a global practice.

It said, “Unions are aware of global practices and for the Aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to go to improve infrastructure and make our airports economically viable as this is without loss of jobs.

“On Conditions of Service in some of the Agencies, it is work in progress. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude. The Unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid anytime soon.

“We have always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the unions. The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare. However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.”