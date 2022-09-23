Ayu Wants To Be SGF Under Atiku, Wike Opens Up On PDP National Chairman

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday opened up on the alleged “sins” of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, accusing him of sundry misdemeanors including compromising the party’s Delegate List because of his ambition to be appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, if the PDP wins the 2023 presidential election.

Wike who was speaking on Friday in Port Harcourt Rivers State, alleged that Ayu used his position as National Chairman to doctor the delegate lists for the presidential primary election in May.

Wike emerged second to Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, at the primary election.

Wike said, “Some people have been given positions as we speak. Ayu wants to become the SFG. These are things happening in the party that we can’t say in public.

“You see when we talked about Ayu, it seems people don’t know what is involved. Ayu wants to be in power. So that he will be there and if we (PDP) win (presidential election), he wants the Secretary to the Government of the Federation position.

“You know these positions have been shared and then they are talking to ‘small boys’ like us to play along like we don’t know what is going on.

“I can tell you that because most of you don’t know what is going in the party. Somebody has been given the senate president position. And do you think I will sit here on national television to tell you things I don’t know? It is just because of confidentiality and certain things that we cannot say them here.”

Ayu Manipulated Delegate Lists

Wike also accused Ayu of manipulating delegates lists and pressured other presidential aspirants to withdraw for Atiku.

He said, “He (Ayu) was calling aspirants to withdraw for Atiku. I was there, Saraki and others were there.

“He manipulated the delegates. There was nothing Ayu did not do to ensure Wike didn’t emerge.

“Meetings upon meetings were going. Pressures were being mounted on people to step down.

“Even on the night of the convention meetings were going on. That is why we started our convention late.

“Some of the retired generals were involved. Some of the meetings were held in their houses. There is nothing they didn’t do for me to step down.”

Ayu Hailed Aminu Tambuwal As ‘Hero’ Of Convention

The tough talking governor further explained that, “You heard what Jang said, he described Ayu as a referee who helped one of the sides to score a goal and then blew a whistle that a goal had been scored.

“There’s nothing Ayu did not do for me not to emerge as the PDP candidate. Ayu did everything to manipulate the system to ensure that all the numbers did not add up.

“If Nigerians hear a lot of things going on now in the party that wants to take over the reign of power they will shake their heads.”

Suspend Me, Anything You See You Take

Wike, who was a former Minister of State for Education, also dared the party to suspend him, saying “ anything they see, they should take.”

He said, “I am not saying I am bigger than the party. But those who ran away from the party cannot suspend me from the party.

“I beg them (PDP) today and they shouldn’t waste time to say the Governor of Rivers State you are hereby suspended from the party. Then, anything you see, you take! They (PDP members) know what I can do.

“What I am saying is that if we misused this opportunity Nigerians are giving us, we will pay dearly for it. For me, everything must be done to make sure the right is done for us to get the support of Nigeria. But if we continue this way, we are going for a shocker, and that I can tell you.

Calls For Justice,Fairness In PDP

Wike also explained that he is only fighting for justice and fairness in the party.

He said, “I believed justice, fairness, and equity should be allowed for our party to progress. That is when our party can stand as a party that wants to take over the reign of affairs of this country.

“Nigerians should even thank us that we are pushing our party to let the world not think that some of the people (PDP members) behaving around are the people to lead them but to know that there are people who still believe in equity, justice, and fairness in the PDP.

“I’m fighting for justice, fairness and equity. I’m not saying I’m bigger than the party. Those who run away from the party can not sustain the party. We have boxed ourselves into a corner breaking our convention and constitution.

“Why did we jettisoned the constitution of our party and now start talking about the rule of law. If we had followed Section 7:3c we would not have ended up in this crisis. I will stay in the PDP to fight for the right thing. I am not a man that will see fire and run away.

“You cannot eat your cake and have it. Sacrifice must be made in order to come out of this. Let us do things right so that peace will reign. We must do the right thing. We must show Nigerians that this is where we are coming to.

“For inclusivity so we can be sure that everybody belongs to one house. For the unity of the country. As it is today, we can not undermine this factor of marginalization. You must show that you have the capacity to bring everybody together.”

Ayu, Not BoT Chairman Should Resign

The Rivers governor also stated that the person who should have resigned should have been Ayu, and not the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, Walid Jubrin.

Recall Jubrin resigned following Ayu’s refusal to resign as the National Chairman following protest from Southern and North Central Caucuses of the party against concentrating leadership positions in the North.

Wike said, “Why did they put pressure on the BOT chairman to resign and could not put pressure on the National chairman of the party to resign?

“Instead of you doing the right thing, what they are doing is name calling. Wike is this and that one. All this will not help us get anywhere. We have not even won an election, we have become so arrogant.”