Late MKO Abiola’s Widow, Zainab To Remain In Prison Over Assault On Police Orderly

The Chief Magistrate Court in Zone 6, Abuja has remanded Professor Zainab Duke Abiola in Suleja Correctional Facility over an attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The police sued the legal practitioner and human right activist with offences bordering on criminal conspiracy and causing criminal hurt without provocation and breach of trust.

The professor, who is a wife to the late MKO Abiola was arrested and arraigned in court over the assault of her orderly, Inspector Teju Moses on Tuesday.

She was said to have instructed her maids to manhandle the orderly over her refusal to execute domestic duties.

Consequently, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in a short thread on Twitter, revealed the court’s ruling to remand the professor in the Suleja Correctional facility.

The Command disclosed that the case was adjourned to October 5 for the next hearing.