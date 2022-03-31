Bandits Abduct Traditional Ruler In Abuja Community, Three Others

Suspected bandits have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler, Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi from the Bukpe community of Kwali, a suburb area of Abuja.

The assailants were said to have abducted Shamidozhi at his residence, alongside three others, the Head of Information and Protocol at the Kwali Area Council Secretariat, Emmanuel Habila revealed.

Habila confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening and operatives of the police and Department of State Service (DSS) are on the trail of the kidnappers.

The FCT police Spokesperson is yet to respond to the requests for confirmation.

The recent incident occurred barely 24 hours after the FCT command debunked reports that bandits raided a Pipeline Extension area in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of Abuja, dispossessing residents of their belongings.

In December 2021, THE WHISTLER had visited at least four perimeters of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) identifying the exit/entry points through which the city can be infiltrated by miscreants.

The report was against the backdrop of the spate of attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja road at the time, and how secured the FCT was considering its proximity to neighbouring states.

Findings by this website, however, showed that the FCT lacked a solid internal security architecture to protect its bordering areas and other attack-prone communities like Kuje, Kwali, Pegi, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Giri where incidents of kidnappings have been reported.