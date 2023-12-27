Bandits Set Woman, Two Children Ablaze In Sokoto

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than twelve persons including a woman with her two children and her daughter-in-law were reportedly killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Kurya village of Rabbah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Eyewitnesses in the community who spoke with THE WHISTLER on the telephone on Wednesday confirmed the incident.

A resident, Garba Kurya, explained that the deceased included a woman, her two children and her daughter-in-law, all of whom were burnt alive by the gunmen.

According to him, the incident happened last Sunday night at about 8:30 pm when the gunmen attacked the community in large numbers with dangerous weapons and started shooting sporadically at the villagers.

“They killed about 12 people in the process out of which four of them were burnt alive,” said a source.

The bandits also abducted three women in the village while a good number of animals were also rustled during the attack.

Troops of the Nigerian Army later responded to distress calls from the community and killed many of the insurgents.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the command will issue a statement after due investigations.

He said that at the last information he got from the village, seven persons were already confirmed dead with the possibility of the figures rising.