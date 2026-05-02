Banky W Says He Handles Cooking Duties At Home

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Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has revealed that he is the primary cook in his home, saying his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, does not regularly cook a role he says works perfectly for their marriage.

Speaking on The Teju Babyface Show, Banky W addressed a viral clip showing him cooking and explained that their household roles are shaped by personal preference rather than traditional gender expectations.

According to the singer, while Adesua can cook, it is simply not something she often does, and he has no problem taking on that responsibility. He emphasized that successful marriages should be built on mutual understanding, not societal pressure.

Banky W also reflected on the couple’s IVF journey, revealing that witnessing his wife endure multiple difficult treatment cycles deepened his appreciation for her resilience and sacrifices.

He said those experiences transformed his perspective on service within marriage, making him more committed to supporting her through practical acts at home.