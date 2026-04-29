Swiss Authorities Arrest 10 Nigerian-Linked Black Axe Members

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Swiss police, supported by Europol and in cooperation with German authorities, have arrested 10 suspected members of the Black Axe criminal organisation in a coordinated operation targeting cyber fraud and money laundering networks across Europe.

The arrests were carried out on April 28, 2026, following simultaneous house searches across several Swiss cantons, including Zurich and five other regions. Among those detained is the alleged Black Axe “regional head” for Southern Europe. Authorities say most of the suspects are of Nigerian origin.

The operation was directed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office II of the Canton of Zurich, in collaboration with the Zurich Cantonal Police and Zurich City Police. Europol provided analytical and operational support, helping investigators map the structure of the network and coordinate cross-border intelligence efforts with German authorities.

The suspects are accused of involvement in romance scams, cyber-enabled fraud, and large-scale money laundering. According to Europol, the group caused losses amounting to millions of Swiss francs, targeting victims primarily across Europe through online deception schemes.

Romance scams typically involve criminals creating fake online identities to establish emotional relationships with victims over time. Once trust is built, victims are manipulated into sending money under false pretences, including medical emergencies, travel expenses, or investment opportunities. Authorities say proceeds from these schemes are then routed through complex laundering channels to obscure their origin.

Black Axe, also known as the Neo Black Movement of Africa, originated in Nigeria in the 1970s as a student confraternity but has since evolved into a transnational organised crime syndicate. Law enforcement agencies, including Europol, Interpol, and the FBI, have repeatedly identified the group as a major cybercrime network with a hierarchical structure and operational cells across Europe, Africa, and other regions.

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Investigators say the group operates through coordinated “zones” or chapters in different countries, allowing it to carry out fraud schemes while maintaining decentralised control. Switzerland, with its financial infrastructure, has previously been flagged in international reports as a jurisdiction exploited for laundering proceeds of cybercrime.

This latest Swiss operation forms part of a wider European crackdown on Black Axe-linked networks. In January 2026, Spanish authorities arrested 34 suspects in a similar Europol-supported operation targeting cyber fraud and money laundering. Earlier actions have also been recorded in Germany, while South Africa continues extradition proceedings involving alleged members accused of defrauding victims, particularly in the United States.

Authorities say Switzerland has seen recurring activity linked to the group, prompting increased cooperation between domestic agencies and international partners. Europol has previously warned that Black Axe maintains a highly adaptable structure, allowing it to quickly replace arrested members and sustain operations across borders.

All 10 suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. Authorities are tracing financial flows, identifying additional victims, and determining whether more accomplices are operating within Switzerland or abroad. No names have been released at this stage, and formal charges are expected in the coming weeks.

Victims of romance scams and related cyber fraud have been urged to report incidents to local police or specialised cybercrime units. Officials also warned that unsolicited online relationships that quickly turn into financial requests remain one of the most common indicators of organised fraud.

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The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as Swiss prosecutors build their case through international cooperation channels.