PSG Edge Bayern 5-4 In Nine-Goal Champions League Classic

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Paris Saint-Germain secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in a breathtaking UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes, in a match widely described as one of the most thrilling encounters in the competition’s history.

The pulsating contest delivered nine goals, relentless attacking football, and a result that leaves the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg in Munich.

Bayern struck first in the 17th minute after a lively start to the game. A surging run by Luis Díaz forced a foul inside the box, allowing Harry Kane to calmly convert from the penalty spot for his 13th goal of the Champions League campaign.

PSG responded swiftly. Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drew the hosts level in the 24th minute with a brilliant solo effort, weaving through Bayern’s defence before curling a precise finish into the far corner.

The momentum continued to swing as João Neves put PSG ahead in the 33rd minute, powering in a header from a corner to make it 2-1. But Bayern hit back before the break, with Michael Olise producing a composed finish in the 41st minute to restore parity.

There was still time for more drama in a remarkable first half. PSG were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for handball against Alphonso Davies, and Ousmane Dembélé stepped up to convert in stoppage time, handing the French side a 3-2 lead at halftime.

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The second half resumed at a similarly frenetic pace, and PSG appeared to take control with a quick-fire double.

Kvaratskhelia grabbed his second in the 56th minute, finishing from close range after a clever attacking move, before Dembélé struck again just two minutes later to extend the lead to 5-2.

At that point, PSG looked to have one foot in the final, with Bayern struggling to cope with the hosts’ attacking intensity and fluid movement.

However, the German champions mounted a spirited comeback to keep the tie alive. Defender Dayot Upamecano headed in from a set-piece in the 65th minute to reduce the deficit, and Luis Díaz added another just three minutes later with a sharp finish following a well-crafted move involving Kane.

Bayern pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, creating several chances as PSG’s defence came under sustained pressure. But the hosts held on to secure a narrow advantage heading into the second leg.

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The match was notable not just for the scoreline but for the quality and tempo of play, with both sides displaying attacking flair and tactical boldness.

The nine-goal thriller is among the highest-scoring semi-final first legs in Champions League history.

PSG manager Luis Enrique will be encouraged by his team’s attacking output but may have concerns about defensive lapses that allowed Bayern back into the game.

Meanwhile, Bayern will take confidence from their late resurgence as they prepare to host the decisive return fixture.

With just one goal separating the two sides, the second leg at the Allianz Arena promises to be another high-stakes encounter, as both European heavyweights battle for a place in the Champions League final.