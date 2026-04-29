Uganda Arrests 231 Nigerians, Others In Immigration, Cybercrime Crackdown

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Ugandan authorities have arrested 231 foreign nationals in two coordinated intelligence-led operations targeting irregular migration, undocumented residency, and suspected cybercrime activities across the country.

The crackdown was carried out by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs on April 27 and 28, 2026.

In the first operation conducted in Adjumani District on April 27, enforcement teams arrested 62 Nigerian nationals who were allegedly operating without valid work permits or visas. Authorities said some members of the group were running an unlicensed church and engaging in other business activities without proper documentation. The arrests followed intelligence reports and public tip-offs.

In a separate nighttime raid in the Bukoto-Ntinda area of Kampala, authorities detained 169 foreign nationals, including 36 women. The suspects were from countries including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Ghana, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Malaysia.

Officials said the individuals were living in a heavily secured self-contained apartment complex equipped with its own restaurant and tightly controlled access systems. During the operation, officers recovered computers and other IT equipment, with preliminary investigations linking some suspects to cyber scamming, illegal betting, online fraud, and possible human trafficking activities.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Simon Peter Mundeyi, confirmed details of the operations, stating that the Kampala premises appeared structured to facilitate illegal activities while restricting movement within the complex.

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The suspects are currently being held at the ministry’s facility in Namanve and are undergoing processing for prosecution under Uganda’s immigration laws. Authorities said many could face deportation, fines, and blacklisting from the country.

Officials described the operations as part of Uganda’s broader efforts to tackle irregular migration and prevent the country from being used as a base for transnational cybercrime networks. Property owners were also warned to ensure that foreign tenants possess valid immigration documents and work permits.

Authorities further urged members of the public to continue providing information on suspected illegal activities involving foreign nationals as investigations continue into possible cybercrime and human trafficking links.

Identities of the arrested individuals have not been made public.