2027: Shehu Sani Obtains APC Senatorial Form

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Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the Kaduna Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 elections.

The move signals his formal entry into the race as political activities gather momentum within the ruling party ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Sani, a rights activist-turned-politician, previously represented Kaduna Central in the Senate and remains an influential figure in Nigeria’s political space.

Observers say his return to the contest is likely to reshape the dynamics of the race, given his political experience and grassroots support base.

Party stakeholders also note that his ambition could intensify competition among aspirants seeking the APC ticket for the senatorial seat.

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According to earlier details released by the party, the sale of forms runs from April 25 to May 2, 2026, while submission of completed forms is expected to close on May 4.

Screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 6 to May 9, covering State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential hopefuls.

Primary elections are set to commence on May 15 with the House of Representatives, followed by Senate, State Assembly, governorship and presidential primaries, concluding on May 23, 2026.