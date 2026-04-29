Trump’s Portrait To Feature On New U.S. Passport

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The United States State Department has announced plans to issue a limited-edition commemorative passport to mark America’s 250th anniversary of independence, featuring President Donald Trump’s portrait and signature as part of the special design.

The commemorative passports are expected to begin issuance this summer as part of preparations for the America250 celebrations scheduled for July 2026, commemorating the semiquincentennial of the founding of the United States.

According to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the special passport will contain customized artwork and enhanced imagery celebrating the anniversary while retaining the same security protections and international validity as standard U.S. passports.

Mock-ups released by the department show Trump’s image layered over elements of the Declaration of Independence alongside patriotic motifs, including the American flag. The inside cover reportedly carries the president’s signature in gold, while the back cover is expected to feature a reproduction of the historic painting depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The development marks the first known instance of a living U.S. president appearing in an official passport design. Reports indicate that the limited-edition passports will initially be issued at selected passport agencies, including the Washington Passport Agency, where they may become the default option when available.

Officials said applicants who prefer the traditional passport appearance would still be able to request the standard design. The exact number of commemorative passports to be produced has not been disclosed, though the release is expected to remain limited.

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The initiative forms part of broader America250 commemorative activities under the current administration, including special coins and national park passes featuring presidential imagery and patriotic themes.

Authorities emphasized that the commemorative passport would function as a fully valid international travel document and would not carry additional charges beyond standard passport fees. Regular U.S. passports in the traditional design will continue to be issued nationwide.

The announcement has generated mixed reactions online and among political observers. Supporters described the design as a patriotic tribute tied to the country’s historic milestone, while critics questioned the inclusion of a sitting president’s likeness in an official government-issued travel document.

Further details regarding application procedures, distribution, and availability are expected in the coming weeks as the State Department finalizes rollout plans for the commemorative passports.