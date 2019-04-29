Bauchi Governor-Elect, Bala Mohammed’s Arraignment Stalled

Advertisement

The planned arraignment of the governor-elect of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, over six counts of false declaration of assets and giving false information to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was stalled on Monday.

The EFCC had scheduled Mohammed’s arraignment for this morning before Justice Yusuf Haliru of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The arraignment of the governor-elect who won election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was however stalled due to absence of the trial judge.

According to reports, Mohammed, his counsel and the EFCC counsel were present at the court but Justice Haliru was a no-show.

The trial judge was said to be on election petition duty in Abeokuta,Ogun State, and couldn’t make it to the trial.

Speaking to reporters after the stalled trial, the EFCC counsel Mr Wahab Shittu, said: “the EFCC is an anti-corruption agency, it does not play politics,” adding that, ““It exists to serve the public.”

On the arraignment, he said “It is a matter that was ongoing before another judge who has now been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

The expectation he said was that the matter would soon be reassigned to another judge.

“Just a week ago, the registry of this court sent us a notice that today has been fixed for the re-arraignment of the defendant.

“It was not at the instance of the court.

“You know when a case is transferred to another court, it starts de novo (afresh).

“Let us focus on the matter before the court. EFCC exists to serve everybody,” he said.