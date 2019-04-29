JAMB To Release 2019 UTME Results Today

Advertisement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said it will release the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results today the 29th of April.

The Board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Bwari.

The 2019 UTME was conducted from April 11 to April 18 and over 1.8 million candidates registered for it.

He said that the screening of the results will soon be over and the result will be released. “We are still screening but hopefully, anytime next week, the results will be ready,”

Speaking further, he said the board’s readiness to screen results of UTME candidates from 2009 to 2018, will take off after the release of the 2019 results.

He said it was part of the efforts by the board to address the issues of malpractice in the system.

Recall that the board had said it will only release the 2019 UTME results after undergoing thorough screening to identify and apprehend examination cheats.

Benjamin also said the process will help to identify those involved in multiple registrations through biometric capturing and also address group registration by some elite schools, who end up mixing candidate’s data.

The board said: “Normally, results are expected to be out within 24 to 48 hours as obtained in previous examinations held in 2017 and 2018.

“However, the board does not want this to be business as usual.

“Hence the programmed delay, which is part of its deliberate effort to properly scrutinize, identify and address all forms of examination malpractice.

“The board will continue to act decisively with regards to any irregularity discovered even after results are released.

“However, the board has made it a point of duty to screen all activities at all centres via CCTV recordings, to ensure that it does not release results of compromised examinations.”