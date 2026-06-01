Bayelsa NDC Primary: Group Warns Against Moves To Alter Result

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The Director-General of Team Wilson 2027, Mr. Tony Famous, has cautioned against what he described as attempts to undermine the outcome of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) primary election for Sagbama Constituency II, insisting that the victory of Deacon Felix Wilson remains “non-negotiable.”

Speaking during a press briefing in Yenagoa on Sunday, Famous reaffirmed that Wilson emerged winner of the party’s primary election conducted ahead of the forthcoming Bayelsa State House of Assembly election and urged party leaders to respect the mandate given to him by supporters.

According to him, the primary election attracted a large turnout of party supporters and stakeholders from communities across Sagbama Local Government Area, including the riverine communities and Sagbama town, who participated peacefully in the exercise.

He stated that the primary election was conducted in accordance with the guidelines and procedures of the NDC following the confirmation of candidates contesting various elective positions within the party.

Famous explained that supporters openly queued behind their preferred aspirants in line with the party’s accreditation and voting process, adding that the exercise was transparent and witnessed by party faithful.

He disclosed that at the conclusion of the voting and counting process, Deacon Felix Wilson secured 855 votes, defeating his closest rival, Hon. Michael Magbisa, who polled 422 votes.

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“The result clearly shows that Deacon Felix Wilson won with a margin of 433 votes. The exercise was free, transparent and reflected the collective decision of party members and supporters across Sagbama Constituency II,” he said.

The Team Wilson 2027 Director-General expressed concern over what he termed attempts by certain individuals to spread misinformation and create confusion over the authentic outcome of the primary election.

He warned that any effort to tamper with the result or deny Wilson the party’s ticket would amount to a disregard for the democratic wishes of party members who participated in the exercise.

“The facts are straightforward and cannot be altered by propaganda or blackmail. Hon. Felix Wilson won the primary election fairly and convincingly.

Any attempt to subvert the will of party members or interfere with the compilation of the final list of candidates would amount to an attack on the democratic rights of those who participated in the process,” Famous stated.

He called on the leadership of the NDC and relevant authorities to ensure that the result of the primary election is upheld and that the mandate given to Wilson is protected.

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According to him, Wilson remains the authentic and duly elected candidate of the party for Sagbama Constituency II and should be recognized as such by all stakeholders.

“Deacon Felix Wilson remains the duly elected, authentic and legitimate candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress for Sagbama Constituency II in the forthcoming Bayelsa State House of Assembly election.

We urge all stakeholders to respect the wishes of the people and uphold the integrity of the party’s democratic processes,” he added.

Also lending their voices in support of the outcome were members of the Team Wilson 2027 campaign structure, including Ekadd Tenbebe Desire, Romeo Richman, Henry Brisibe, Jessica Sepele and Alemu Eteimowei.

The group unanimously endorsed Wilson’s victory, maintaining that the primary election was conducted peacefully and transparently.

They expressed confidence in Wilson’s ability to effectively represent the people of Sagbama Constituency II if elected into the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

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The supporters further urged party members and residents of the constituency to remain calm, united and focused as preparations intensify for the general election.

The development comes amid heightened political activities in Bayelsa State as political parties conclude their nomination processes ahead of the state’s forthcoming legislative elections.