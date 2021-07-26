BBNaija S6: Princess, Jaypaul Clash Over Bed Space

The sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season has experience its first clash following the altercation between Princess and Jaypaul over a bed space.

The incident occurred on her first night in the house.

The BBNaija House only has 20 beds available to be shared among the 22 housemates.

With shortage of two beds, it therefore implies that some housemates would have to share bed spaces to accommodate others.

The clash between Princess and Jaypaul begun when he refused to share his bed space with her.

This got Princess angry, a development that made her screamed “who the hell are you?” at Japaul.

She expressed her disgust, saying she didn’t expect a guy to act the way Japaul did.

Speaking on the issue, Jaypaul explained that he understood her frustration because she didn’t like being bullied.

After the altercation, Princess explained that she has been attending management classes due to her hot temper.

She said that the situation could have gone out of control if she was not managing her anger effectively.