BENUE: How Abducted Commissioner Mathew Abo Was Released – Governor Alia

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Benue State Government has explained the circumstances leading to the release of its abducted commissioner, Mathew Abo.

Abo, Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew, was abducted from his Ukum Local Government Area residence on September 24.

Advertisement

He was confirmed to be released in the early hours of Thursday.

Several reports said the commissioner paid N60 million to secure his freedom, but the state government has explained how he was released.

On Thursday, the State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, noted that the commissioner was released due to pressure from the state’s security operatives.

“We can confirm that the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, has regained freedom. He has since reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum Local Government Area, where he was abducted.

Advertisement

“His release was due to intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives acting on the directives of Gov. Hyacinth Alia, who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr Abo’s release,” the statement said.

The governor further warned criminals operating within the state to leave or incur the wrath of the law while commending security operatives’ efforts to ensure the commissioner’s safe release.

He tasked them to be ruthless on criminals and ensure they had no room to operate in the state.