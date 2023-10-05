Pay Attention To Teachers’ Welfare, Obi Urges FG

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to teachers’ remuneration and work aggressively to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

Obi while celebrating World Teachers Day, said in a post made via his X handle on Thursday that the foundation of the development of any society is human capital development, which can only be achieved through education and the immeasurable contribution of teachers.

He said, “I would like to celebrate all the teachers in Nigeria today, as the global community marks World Teachers Day.

“The foundation of the development of any society is human capital development, which can only be achieved through education and the immeasurable contribution of teachers. So, there cannot be any true development in a society without the critical input of the educators who are our teachers.”

The former Anambra State Governor further said, “I urge the government to take teachers’ salaries seriously and ensure that they are paid as and when due.

“The great rigour, hard work, patience, and dedication most teachers in different schools and institutions, especially at the basic level, put into their work to ensure that their students can become the best in learning and character, deserve special acknowledgment and commendation.”

He also buttressed the “need to revolutionise education in the country by aggressively reducing the present 22 million out-of-school children and bringing them back to school. This we can achieve by making more investment in education and employing more teachers.”