BENUE: Three Police Officers, Bank Customers Killed In Otukpo Bank Robbery

The bank robbery incident that took place in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state has claimed the lives of at least three police officers and an unspecified number of bank customers.

On Friday, the assailants stormed the area and invaded the Otukpo Divisional Police where officers were gunned down before carting away with items suspected to be weapons and heading for the banks.

Videos on the internet shared by eyewitnesses showed the assailants leaving the Police Division on a white Hilux. Subsequent videos also showed two female officers in the police station in a pool of blood.

The situation incited tension in the area after the armed robbers also invaded Access, First, Zenith, UBA and Stanbic Bank Otukpo simultaneously.

Videos of the attack on Zenith Bank showed at least three bodies in a pool of blood while a man, suspected to be unconscious, was seen being carried away by some of the residents.

The robbers were seen leaving the area after the operation unresisted, but according to the State’s Police Command, the Otukpo division attempted to thwart the robbery attack.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Saturday, the command said, “The Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, SP. John Adikwu and other Police teams in the area engaged them in a gun dwell but were unable to prevent their attack on the banks.”

The statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene noted that more police teams in collaboration with other security agents were deployed to Otukpo to assist in stabilising the area.

“The robbers who were intercepted along Otukpo-Taraku road engaged officers in a gun duel and two of the robbers died in the process.

“Other gang members abandoned their vehicles and escaped into the forest area and were chased by the police.

“The DPO who sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and three other police officers have been confirmed dead at the hospital.

“Other persons who sustained injuries in the bank have been moved to the hospital for treatment.

“Investigation is ongoing at the moment,” the police said.