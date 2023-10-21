Abia Govt Signs Waste Management Contract With Six Companies

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia state government has signed contractual agreement with six companies for the take-off of the first phase of its private sector participation in waste management

Speaking after the signing of the Contract the ASEPA General Manager, Mr Ogbonnia Okereke, said that the event marks a new dawn in the waste management programme of the present administration.

Mr Okereke affirmed that the state is now wearing a new look which has attracted commendation within and outside the state following the necessary actions taken by the governor, Dr Alex Otti, who is committed to the overall development of the state.

He advised the companies to justify the confidence reposed in them, by doing a good job, pointing out that the state government will monitor them and also give them the necessary support

The General Manager ASEPA, while disclosing that the second and third phases which will include recycling of waste will soon commence, revealed that the agency will inspect and mark the equipment to be used by the companies for easy identification, and service delivery.

He announced that the companies are expected to commence work from 30th of this month, while the contract is four years.

Responding on behalf of the companies, the representatives of Pinacle Health limited thanked the state government for finding them worthy for the job and assured that they will carry out the waste management work creditably.

The companies include Easy on Nigeria limited, Pinacle Health limited, Pec Multi Concept, Povic Chek Ancold Nigeria limited, Hope Chek Nigeria and Clean and Green limited.