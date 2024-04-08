Betta Edu: N30bn Recovered, 50 Bank Accounts Being Probed – EFCC

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it is probing about 50 bank accounts in connection with the case of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, and the ongoing probe of the ministry over alleged money laundering.

The Commission made the revelation in its monthly e-magazine made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

It said, “Concerning this particular case, we have recovered over N30 billion, which is already in the coffers of the Federal Government.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that Betta was suspended by President Bola Tinubu, over allegations involving the sum of N585 million.

She was alleged to have directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein to transfer the said amount to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget who the ministry claimed currently serves as the Project Accountant, Grants for Vulnerable Groups, among other fraud allegations involving her office.

However, EFCC said on Monday that: “It takes time to conclude investigations; we started this matter less than six weeks ago. Some cases take years to investigate.

“There are so many angles to it, and we need to follow through with some of the discoveries that we have seen. Nigerians should give us time on this matter; we have professionals on this case, and they need to do things right. There are so many leads here and there.

“As it is now, we are investigating over 50 bank accounts that we have traced money into. That is no child’s play. That’s a big deal. Then you ask about my staff strength.”

The Commission also highlighted that it has “thousands of other cases” it is still working on, adding that Nigerians have seen the impact of its hard work so far.

“If it is about seeing people in jail, well let them wait. Everything has a process to follow. So Nigerians should wait and give us the benefit of the doubt,” it said.