Biden Warns Israel’s Rivals To Stay Clear As U.S. Backs Netanyahu To Strike Hamas In Gaza

In the wake of fresh attacks on Israel by Iran-backed militant group, Hamas, the United States President, Joe Biden, has expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Hamas’ thousands of rockets fired from Palestinian exclave, Gaza, into Israeli cities and Israel’s retaliation were reported to have resulted in hundreds of lives being lost, including civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had declared that his country was now at war with Hamas and vowed to inflict an “unprecedented price” on the Islamic group.

Hamas commander, Muhammad Al-Deif, said the attack on Israel was a response to attacks on women and the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Reacting on Saturday, Biden took a strong stance in the face of the escalating violence, tweeting: “Israel has a right to defend itself – full stop.” He said “The world is seeing appalling images. Thousands of rockets raining down on Israeli cities. Hamas terrorists killing not only Israeli soldiers, but civilians on the streets and in their homes. It’s unconscionable.”

The U.S. President’s tweet echoed his earlier statement published on the White House website, in which he condemned the “horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel” and expressed solidarity with its government and people.

While noting that “terrorism is never justified”, Biden vowed that the U.S. will “stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support” to the country if the need arises.

He also warned countries opposed to Israel against taking advantage of the situation.

Biden’s words “This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.

“Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.

“My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”