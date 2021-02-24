Boat Conveying 11 Passengers In Port Harcourt Declared Missing

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Heavily armed suspected sea pirates may have hijacked a passenger boat conveying eleven travellers from the newly inaugurated Billy Jetty in Port Harcourt to Bonny Island in Rivers State.

Speaking on the incident, Chairman of the Bonny Maritime Union Workers, Henry Jumbo, confirmed the incident in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to the Chairman, the boat left the Bille Jetty in Portharcourt about 8am on Tuesday Morning.

He however said no word had been heard from any of the passengers that travelled in it, including the boat driver.

“Our boat that left Port Harcourt yesterday with 11 passengers and the driver has been apprehended by unknown gunmen. We have not seen the boat, the driver and the 11 passengers that travelled since then,” Jumbo narrated.