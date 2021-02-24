Army Recovers Bodies Of 4 Soldiers Killed By IPOB

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday recovered the bodies of four soldiers killed by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra in Orlu, Imo State.

A senior military officer who confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday said the military vehicle that was damaged during the attack had also been recovered.

It was earlier reported that the Nigerian Troops on Monday nabbed 20 members of IPOB after they attacked soldiers and civilians in Orlu.

The troops, including Army, Air Force and Police operatives, continued operation in the axis after the killing of four soldiers on escort duties in the area.

It was also gathered that the IPOB militia had ambushed and killed the soldiers who were on the escort of the Director Civil Affairs, Brigadier General H. E. Nzan and his team on inspection of the Civil-Military Project at Nkwerre.

They also took away weapons and a vehicle belonging to the troops.

However, the Spokesman of the Nigerian Army 82 Division, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, has notified the public of a fake video on an alleged plan by soldiers to attack women and children in Orlu Market.

Colonel Yusuf said the fake video is being circulated on the social media to hoodwink the public

He said: “The video was recorded in an unknown market with a fake soldier claiming to be privy to a supposed order given by 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha to start killing everybody at Orlu Market and environs in Orlu L.G.A in Imo State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a calculated attempt to maliciously fabricate sensational stories to cause resentment and smear campaign against Nigerian Army Internal Security Operations.

“The supposed individual in the video was not bold enough to reveal his true identity as claimed or present his so-called military uniform and identity card which were deliberately obscured to deceive innocent target audience.”

Yusuf added that the Nigerian Army recognized the right of citizens to hold and share opinions on social media and not to spread divisive contents by unpatriotic individuals.