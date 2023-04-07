Boko Haram Fighters Attack ISWAP, Kill 10

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly killed 10 locals in the enclave of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in Kainuwa near the Gashigar area, Borno State.

Advertisement

Sources who spoke to Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert revealed that the suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded the location between Nigeria-Niger Border on seven motorcycles.

With three on each, 21 fighters were reported to have attacked and captured one gun truck and six motorcycles belonging to ISWAP.

The terrorists eliminated at least 10 while others fled. They also burnt several numbers of makeshift houses in the community before departing.

Locals in the area are said to have a cordial relationship with the ISWAP sect.

In another development, troops of Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) had repelled attacks by ISWAP in the Monguno area of Borno.

Advertisement

ISWAP fighters had invaded the community in the early hours of Friday with sophisticated weapons but were repelled by troops after a gun duel.