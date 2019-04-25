Buhari Arrives Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on a working visit.
He departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for Maiduguri at about 10.00am.
Buhari is in the state to commission a number of developmental projects.
The projects are especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and road.
Recall that the president, yesterday, visited Lagos state where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government.
At the end of the visit, Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit.
He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.