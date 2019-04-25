Nigeria

Buhari Arrives Borno

By Abimbola Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on a working visit.

He departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for Maiduguri at about 10.00am.

Buhari is in the state to commission a number of developmental projects.

The projects are especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and road.

Recall that the president, yesterday, visited Lagos state where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government.

At the end of the visit, Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.

