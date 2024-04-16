NAF Airstrike Eliminates Terrorist Kingpins, Ali Dawud, Bakurah Fallujah 28 Others In Borno

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In Borno State, an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has eliminated 30 terrorists including kingpin: Ali Dawud and Bakurah Fallujah affiliated with the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The NAF disclosed that it launched the airstrike on April 13, on the hideouts of ISWAP terrorists nestled within Kolleram village along the shores of Lake Chad.

“The operation, conducted on 13 April 2024, yielded significant success as the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) post-strike conducted revealed the neutralisation of over 30 terrorists,” NAF said on Tuesday, in a statement.

The press release, signed by its spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet revealed that among those killed was Mallam Ari while many ”vehicles, motorcycles, and logistical assets were destroyed, severely hampering the terrorists’ operational capabilities.”

The statement read partly: “Intelligence gathered after the air strike further indicated that the aerial bombardment effectively obliterated a key facility within the Kolleram enclave, which served as a hub for the terrorists’ food processing activities, including grinding machines.

”The success of these airstrikes underscores NAF’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

“By neutralising key terrorist figures and destroying their logistical infrastructure, the operation has significantly degraded the capabilities of the ISWAP group in the region.

“These airstrikes complement the ongoing efforts of ground forces in the Lake Chad flank and represent a crucial step forward in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.”

The ongoing military onslaught against terrorists in the North West and North East has yielded a relatively positive feat, given the number of targeted air and land operations by the military in the past months.

THE WHISTLER had reported how the military raided the camps of notorious terrorist kingpins like Abdullahi Nsanda, Mallam Tukur and Yellow Janbros, all located in Zamfara State.

The raids have led to the deaths of their foot soldiers and the recovery of arms and ammunition at their disposal.

Over the weekend, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle expressed confidence in the capacity of the Nigerian military to clear the states in these regions where terrorist activities have thrived.

Last week, operations by the armed forces in the region resulted in the death of 188 terrorists and the arrest of 330 while a total of 133 kidnapped persons were also rescued.

Between January and March 2024, the nation’s armed forces killed a total of 2,351 terrorists, arrested 2,308 and rescued 1,241 kidnapped hostages.