Boy Gets Rewarded For Returning Missing Phone In Port Harcourt

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A young boy has demonstrated the rare virtue of honesty and integrity when he picked up a missing phone at a wedding ceremony in Port Harcourt and returned it to the owner.

Popular Port Harcourt based lawyer, Emma Okah, broke the news in a Facebook message on Sunday.

He posted a picture of himself and the boy,whose name is given as Master Philemon Igbokwe.

The boy, , a student of Federal Government College, Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was rewarded by guests who found his action impressive and commendable.

Okah’s post read: “Yesterday, I chaired the wedding event of Mr. Victor Emma Woke from Elele Town and his wife Joy from Eleme at Exquisite Event Centre, (Eliozu), Ake Road, Portharcourt.

“Philemon demonstrated a rare feat of honesty by picking and returning a new Android phone forgotten by its owner in the restroom. The MC announced this at the event and people were excited to see such show of honesty from a young boy in a country riddled with vices.

“I announced a cash reward of N50,000, while Hon. Josiah Olu did N50, 000 and Dr. John Bosco – $500. By this, Philemon Igbokwe will go home with N340,000 for returning a phone which if sold as a stolen item, would not make N40,000.

“I am proud to congratulate Philemon and his parents for the example he has shown that there are still young ones with integrity in our country. I pray God to uphold Philemon and his family in greatness, honour and success in life.”