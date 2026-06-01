Brazil Backs Ancelotti As Selecao Chase Sixth World Cup Title

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Brazil’s hopes of ending a 24-year wait for World Cup glory are increasingly resting on the shoulders of Carlo Ancelotti, with the Italian coach winning over fans, players and officials as the Selecao prepare for the tournament.

Ancelotti, who became Brazil’s first foreign coach at a World Cup after taking charge in 2025, has spent the past year adapting to life in the South American nation while attempting to restore the country’s status as the dominant force in world football.

Despite his long association with Brazilian players during a coaching career that has spanned several decades, Ancelotti arrived in Brazil aware that he faced a unique challenge.

The five-time Champions League-winning coach understood that leading the world’s most successful national team would require more than tactical expertise.

At one of his first meetings with staff at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Ancelotti made it clear that he intended to embrace the local culture.

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According to those present, when officials attempted to communicate with him in Spanish and Italian, the 66-year-old responded: “No, no. I’m the one who has to make the effort to speak Portuguese here.”

That commitment led him to hire Portuguese teacher Roberto Piantino and undertake four language lessons every week.

“I was surprised by his commitment,” Piantino told BBC Sport. “I remember once we finished a lesson on a Friday and, as usual, I asked him when he wanted to do the next one. He said: ‘Tomorrow.’ But that was a Saturday.

“It happened more than once. That showed me how serious he really was about learning.”

The efforts appear to be paying off. Although Ancelotti’s first year in charge has produced mixed results, with six wins, two draws and three defeats in his first 11 matches, public confidence in him remains strong.

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A survey conducted by polling institute Quaest found that 41 per cent of Brazilians approve of his work, compared to 29 per cent who disapprove.

Former Brazil international Walter Casagrande believes Ancelotti’s stature has been crucial in winning support.

“One of the things Brazil needed the most was a manager bigger than the players,” Casagrande said.

Ancelotti arrived in Brazil with an impressive résumé, having won league titles in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France, as well as a record five UEFA Champions League trophies.

However, his appointment was not universally welcomed. For decades, many Brazilians viewed the national team coaching position as one that should be reserved for local managers.

Former Brazil captain Cafu, who won the World Cup in 1994 and 2002, admitted he initially preferred a domestic appointment.

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“We are the only country to have won the World Cup five times,” Cafu said. “It’s not that a foreigner should never coach the national team, but I would have gone for a Brazilian coach.”

The debate intensified during an event for Brazilian coaches last November when former goalkeeper and coach Emerson Leao criticised the growing presence of foreign managers in the country.

“I have always said I don’t like foreign coaches in my country. We, as coaches, are to blame for this invasion,” Leao said while Ancelotti was in attendance.

Despite such criticism, Ancelotti’s calm personality and ability to connect with people have helped him settle into the role.

Former Brazil star Leonardo, who worked with Ancelotti at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, described him as a master of adaptation.

“He is a chameleon,” Leonardo said.

“Wherever he goes, he adapts to the people, the team, the players. He is a world champion at that.

“He enters into symbiosis with the environment, and that has already happened here. People like him.”

The CBF has also demonstrated its faith in the coach by extending his contract until 2030 before he had even led the team at a World Cup.

According to reports, Ancelotti delayed signing the extension until several CBF staff members who had helped him adjust to life in Brazil were also offered long-term deals.

On the pitch, there have been encouraging signs. Brazil’s recent 6-2 victory over Panama showcased the attacking potential of a squad featuring Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Casemiro and several emerging talents.

Ancelotti remains convinced that Brazil possess the quality needed to challenge for the trophy.

“We have two of the five best players in the world,” he said, referring to Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Barcelona winger Raphinha.

One of his major tasks remains ensuring both players reproduce their club form for the national team. Injuries to Rodrygo and Estevao Willian have made their partnership even more important heading into the tournament.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro recently revealed how Ancelotti’s unconventional management style has already earned respect within the squad.

Recalling a crucial World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay, Casemiro said: “At half-time, a lot of people were talking, talking, talking. Then he said: ‘Guys, wait. I’m going to smoke a cigarette, I’ll be back in five minutes and then you can talk.’

“After that, he came back, spoke, and everyone was like: ‘OK. This guy is different.'”

Even in the classroom, Ancelotti’s approach reflects his preference for persuasion over authority. His Portuguese teacher recalled preparing a lesson on imperative verbs, only for the coach to reject the idea.

“He pointed it out: ‘No, no, no, I don’t communicate like that. I don’t use imperatives. It’s not my style to give orders like that,'” Piantino said.

As Brazil prepare for another attempt to reclaim football’s biggest prize, Ancelotti’s blend of experience, humility and adaptability has given supporters renewed belief that the Selecao can finally lift a sixth World Cup trophy and end the longest title drought in the nation’s history.

BBC