BREAKING: 44-Year-Old Faye Sworn In As Senegal’s President

Bassirou Diomaye Faye (44) has been sworn in as the new president of Senegal.

The inauguration took place on Tuesday in the presence of hundreds of international delegations and African leaders including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.

“Before God and the Senegalese nation, I swear to faithfully fulfil the office of President of the Republic of Senegal,” the 44-year-old said.

Faye emerged victorious at the polls and the Senegalese ruling party candidate Amadou Ba conceded defeat to him.

Ba had released a statement congratulating Faye while wishing him well.

He added that “the energy and strength necessary to assume this high office at the head of our country” will not elude Faye.

Presidential elections commenced in the country on 24 March 2024 with Faye having a strong lead over other contenders.

The poll was earlier scheduled for 25 February, but it was shifted indefinitely by the outgone president Macky Sall on 3 February.

Sall had alleged irregularities with the way political parties selected their candidates.

But his directive was set aside by the Senegalese Constitutional Court and following international pressure.

Faye, a 44-year-old activist, had promised citizens a lucrative oil and gas revolution if elected.