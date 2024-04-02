‘I Made Fubara Governor, Not Working With Odili’ – Wike Reveals

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he made Sim Fubara Rivers State governor.

Wike stated this on Tuesday during a media chat with some select journalists in Abuja.

The ex-Rivers State Governor addressed issues surrounding the political crisis in the state since he fell out with his successor, Fubara.

The governor had accused him of “controlling” him in the election of aides, budget making and how to rule the state.

The minister responded by saying the governor did not honour the agreement they entered into before he emerged governor in 2023.

The minister’s loyalists in the state assembly moved against the governor, leading to several moves to oust him from office.

But Wike said he made him governor, as he had stated on several occasions even vowing that time will tell who controls the state.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said “I put him (Fubara) there too.

The former Rivers State Governor also revealed that, “I and Dr Peter Odili (former Rivers Governor) are not working together again.”

Odili and wife, Mary are reportedly strong supporters of the incumbent governor.

But the minister said their differences are “not personal”, adding Odili and others “plotted against me.”

He said,

“They planned what they will do to me when Atiku Abubakar wins the presidential election” of 2023.

“When asked if he still sees Odili as his leader, Wike answered, “why not?”

When he was further asked why he can’t forgive Fubara, he replied, “Am I the lawmaker?

He challenged the governor to “comply with the law, and I don’t have a problem.”

When challenged why he can not concentrate on his job as FCT minister, he responded by saying, “leave Rivers State; am I from where? Am I from Abuja? I should not oil my political machinery. Control where?”

He referenced what’s happening in Akwa Ibom State saying, “Akwa Ibom governor, did he not take every member of Udom’s (Emmanuel) cabinet?

“People are terrible! The whole cabinet supported you, the best is to take 20%, 50%. What’s wrong with that?

“Is that control? Solve your problem,” he challenged Fubara.

He explained that, “I, as a minister, have a good relationship with the National Assembly because I need them.”