Reps Summon KFC Over Discrimination Against PWDs, Call For Total Implementation Of Disability Act

Chairman, of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters Hon. Bashiru Dawodu has called for intensified efforts towards the implementation of the disability act by the state governments, and MDAs across the country.

Dawodu, a member of the 10th House representing Oshodi-Isolo 1 federal constituency briefing journalists on Tuesday said denying individuals with disabilities access to public spaces is not only disrespectful but also undermines ongoing efforts to implement the Disability Act.

The Lawmaker who strongly condemned the outright discrimination against persons with disabilities in the country said “The Discrimination against People with Disabilities Prohibition Act 2018, passed by the National Assembly, aims to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities. However, compliance with this Act has been lacking since the grace period ended in January.”

The Lawmaker, who recalled an incident of discrimination against a person with a disability at a popular eatery known as KFC, said the committee would investigate the matter and sanction accordingly

“Recently, there have been distressing reports regarding the denial of access to Mr Adebola Daniel at a KFC outlet in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“This discriminatory incident, highlighted by Mr Daniel’s public account, sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in Nigeria;

“Mr Daniel, a wheelchair user, faced humiliation when he was refused entry to the KFC outlet, with the manager stating, ‘NO WHEELCHAIRS ALLOWED’. This treatment is unacceptable and goes against the principles of inclusivity and respect. And it is a violation against Disability Act;

“Mr Adebola Daniel, son of former Ogun State Governor and serving senator, Gbenga Daniel, recounted his experience at the KFC outlet of the airport in a series of tweets posted on Wednesday via his X handle, @DebolaDaniel, where he lamented his humiliating moment and emphasised the broader consequences of such discriminatory actions, being disabled often rolls over my spirit, leaving behind a trail of shattered dignity and forgotten humanity. Nowhere more so than in Nigeria’, Debola wrote.”

“Drawing attention to the systemic challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in the country, the committee is duty-bound to investigate this issue and other related matters,” he stated.

“The case of Mr Adebola Daniel is one in millions of other unreported cases of such abuses and injustices against people with disabilities.

“This will no longer be tolerated by the governments at all levels. Any establishments within the shores of our country irrespective of owners’ status should take note. Enough is enough

“I commend the Speaker of the House of Representatives for establishing the committee on disability matters and the proactive responses from the Federal and Lagos State governments in protecting the rights of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

“It is imperative that all stakeholders, including businesses, adhere to the provisions of the Disability Act.

“Our committee is committed to engaging with communities to kick start the full implementation of the Disability Act.

“Key provisions such as access to public buildings, employment quotas, and welfare promotion for persons with disabilities must be enforced to ensure their rights are upheld;

“State governments are urged to domesticate the Disability Act, following the lead of Lagos State.

“The Ministry of Information plays a crucial role in raising awareness about persons with disabilities to foster their inclusion in public discourse;

“The Committee will continue to closely monitor government agencies’ adherence to the law, particularly in areas such as recruitment, housing, transportation, and healthcare;

“The National Assembly has the authority to oversee the enforcement of laws, including the Disabilities Act. Our committee will monitor government agencies’ compliance with the Act in various sectors like recruitment, housing, transportation, and healthcare;

“Our focus is on enhancing the lives of persons with disabilities and preventing incidents like Mr. Daniel’s through robust implementation of the Disability Act. Together, we can combat discrimination and injustice against PWDs.”