Former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu, has assumed the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adamu took over from Gombe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who has held the position since June 25, 2020.

The party had held its National Convention on March 26 to replace the Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party.

More details to follow…