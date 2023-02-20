BREAKING: ADC Collapses Structures Into Labour Party, Endorses Peter Obi For President

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, on Monday collapsed its structures into the Labour Party and endorsed the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for president.

According to the party, the endorsement was achieved after several negotiations that have led to the formation of a grand Coalition for the Obi/Datti presidency.

According to the reports on the members of the alliance, there are also non-political groups as members who would be mobilising voters for the Labour Party candidate.

The alliance partners are reported to be Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, Nigeria Artisans, League of Imams, Nigeria Traders, Yoruba United, Mega Political Coalition, Kanuris United, Amalgamated Coalitions, CEG Groups, and Nigeria Legions United.

The ADC National Chairman, BoT Chairman, and former presidential candidate of the party, Pat Utomi were in attendance.

The Chief Spokesman of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER hailing the move as “a step in the right direction to rescue Nigeria.”