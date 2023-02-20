BREAKING: APC Rejects Atiku Campaigner Naja’atu Mohammad As Police Supervisor For Election

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has rejected the appointment of Naja’atu Bala Muhammad, a strong Campaigner of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, as the Northwest coordinator of the Presidential Election by the Police Service Commission.

A statement issued and signed by Chief Spokesman, Festus Keyamo, for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on Monday described the appointment as partisan.

Keyamo who’s also the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, said, “We are deeply shocked and appalled to read a release by the Police Service Commission appointing one of its most partisan members, Naja’atu Bala Muhammad as a NorthWest coordinator of the Presidential Election.

“In that role, she is expected to move about freely supervising the conduct of Police Officers during the elections.

“With the well-documented activities, actions and vitriols of Naja’atu in the last few weeks against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (after being shown the door out of the APC as a mole) we venture to say that this appointment is not only callous, it is insensitive, openly confrontational and consequently unacceptable by the Tinubu/SHETTIMA Presidential Campaign Council.

“Coming at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari is constantly assuring and reassuring the world of free, fair and credible elections, it confirms our worst fears that there are functionaries of government that are actively working with the opposition to thwart the avowed commitment of Mr. President,” he said.

The statement added that, “We need not emphasise that the role given to NAJA’ATU requires an honest and unbiased individual who will discharge the duties diligently and without reproach. The nation will not get that from NAJA’ATU.

“We therefore demand for the IMMEDIATE withdrawal of the name of NAJA’ATU Bala Muhammad as a coordinator of the Police Service Commission for the NorthWest or any region for that matter.

“She has an inalienable right to continue to campaign for any candidate of her choice and to vote for that candidate, but she cannot be given a garment to wear at this time that is meant only for neutrals,” the statement said.

Mohammed, the National Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima APCPCC for Civil Society Organisations, dumped the party in support of the PDP candidate a few weeks ago.

In an exclusive interview she granted The WHISTLER, she alleged that Tinubu could “not hold a tea cup,’ and had no agenda for the north.

She has since being campaigning for Atiku before her latest appointment.