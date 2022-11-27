Breaking: Adeleke Makes First Appointments

Nigeria Politics
By The Whistler

The newly inaugurated governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has made his first appointment on Sunday night.

A statement signed by the governor confirmed the appointment of the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government and Chief Press Secretary.

According to the statement, “I approve the appointment of Alhaji Kassim Akinleye as the the chief of staff to the Governor, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the state government and Mallam Rasheed Olawale as the Spokesperson to the Governor.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

