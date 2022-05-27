BREAKING: Alleged N96B Fraud: Supreme Court Dismisses Rotimi Amaechi’s Move To Stop Probe

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, which sought a restraining order to stop the state’s Judicial Commission of Enquiry from probing him for allegedly stealing funds and assets belonging to Rivers States.

The panel of enquiry had indicted him for stealing state resources amounting to about N95 billion during his time as governor.

The commission had also alleged conversion of valued assets of the state.

Amaechi, through his lawyer, had asked the apex to stop his probe.

Barr Dike Vincent Amadi announced the judgment via his Facebook page on Friday, saying that it was “ a unanimous decision the Supreme Court”.

He added that the Supreme Court ordered “Amaechi to pay one million naira cost to Rivers State Government for filing unmeritorous appeal.”

In the appeal, Amaechi had insisted that the current governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, was merely subjecting him to political witchhunt.

But the Rivers State lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala SAN, had maintained that the inquiry was to unravel how state resources were spent.

Prior to coming to the apex court, his suits at the high court of the state as well as the appeal court were thrown out.